Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $5.21 Million Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $131.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $137.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.65 and a 200-day moving average of $129.41.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

