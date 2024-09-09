Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 271,369 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.42% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,954 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 132,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 61.3% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 161.2% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 51,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 31,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.35 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

About Oxford Lane Capital

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 98.02%.

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.