Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,184 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 512,913 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $41.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Profile



Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

