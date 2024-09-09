Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 2,969 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $217.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.12. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

