Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 8,671 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.31% of UMH Properties worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 337.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 6.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in UMH Properties by 12.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 871,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

UMH Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

UMH opened at $19.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.59, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -573.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $52,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 412 shares in the company, valued at $8,050.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $52,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 412 shares in the company, valued at $8,050.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

