Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,308 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock opened at $131.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $134.39.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

