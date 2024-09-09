Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,893 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in AT&T by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 5,378.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,070,000 after buying an additional 315,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 179,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

