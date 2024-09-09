Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,773,000 after purchasing an additional 467,975 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,569,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,465,000 after purchasing an additional 402,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,665,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,604,000 after acquiring an additional 156,870 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,587 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.05. The stock had a trading volume of 776,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,419. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $66.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.