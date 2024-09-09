Wells Fargo & Company Increases Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $205.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LEN. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.69.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.18. 169,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,925. Lennar has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $186.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,069,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 21.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 165,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,868,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 10,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

