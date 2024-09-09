Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,577 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $54.37 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

