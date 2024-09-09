Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.35 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

