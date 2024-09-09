Worldcoin (WLD) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $596.75 million and approximately $80.20 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,442,135 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 423,289,195.8211358 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.39422628 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 324 active market(s) with $70,955,472.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

