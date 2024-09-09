Wrapped Matic Price Reaches $0.38 (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $50.96 million and $22.28 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Matic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000116 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 133,254,318 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 131,906,193.71055806. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.37467572 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3357 active market(s) with $19,219,423.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars.

