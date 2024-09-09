X Square Capital LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

X Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM opened at $130.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $136.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

