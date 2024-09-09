X Square Capital LLC Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,948.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,433 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 1.3% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,747.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,588.0% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.2 %

CMG stock opened at $53.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

