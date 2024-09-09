X Square Capital LLC Invests $227,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after purchasing an additional 791,149 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 57.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Airbnb by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,584,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $114.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.00.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,522 shares of company stock valued at $74,483,030 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

