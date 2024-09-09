X Square Capital LLC Invests $509,000 in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. X Square Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of LifeMD as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in LifeMD in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in LifeMD by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of LifeMD in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

LifeMD Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. LifeMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

