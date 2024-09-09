X Square Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,741 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $197.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $452.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.05 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 26.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

