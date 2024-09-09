X Square Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $337,150,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.95.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $82.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.06. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.