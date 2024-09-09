X Square Capital LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

X Square Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth $298,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 2.1% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth about $1,214,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,336,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,736,000.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ERX opened at $56.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.96. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $77.52.

About Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

