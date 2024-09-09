X Square Capital LLC Sells 377 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

X Square Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,963 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,079,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,599,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,900,000 after purchasing an additional 307,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,723,000 after buying an additional 265,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $19,639,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CHK opened at $70.84 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.35.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chesapeake Energy

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.