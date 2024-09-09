X Square Capital LLC Sells 74 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

X Square Capital LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,192 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.0% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.9% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,871,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $876.68 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $540.23 and a 12-month high of $918.93. The firm has a market cap of $388.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $857.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $828.73.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

