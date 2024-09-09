Xai Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $113.01 Million (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Xai has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Xai has a total market cap of $113.01 million and approximately $10.01 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xai alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000117 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Xai Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,283,663,578 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,880,620 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,283,365,366.8908381 with 612,582,408.7840132 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.18135799 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $9,378,270.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.