Xai (XAI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.44 Million

Xai (XAI) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Xai has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xai has a market cap of $115.75 million and approximately $12.44 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,283,854,527 tokens and its circulating supply is 613,071,568 tokens. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The official website for Xai is xai.games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,283,365,366.8908381 with 612,582,408.7840132 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.18135799 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $9,378,270.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

