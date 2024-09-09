Xencor’s (XNCR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s previous close.

XNCR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $3.71 on Monday, reaching $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,738. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. Xencor has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.25). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 132.74%. The company had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $665,547.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

