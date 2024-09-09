Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $15,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after acquiring an additional 187,847 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,436,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,876,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,526,000 after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,207,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem stock opened at $126.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.84.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Argus upped their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

