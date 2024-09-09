Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stake Raised by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Xylem by 1,503.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $6,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,847 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Xylem by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 38,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Xylem by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.68. 130,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,392. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus increased their price objective on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

