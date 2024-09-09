XYO (XYO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $923,993.94

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $58.35 million and approximately $923,993.94 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009179 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00013384 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,414.28 or 1.00362598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007993 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00433509 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $896,595.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.