Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.98

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 66140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.12.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of C$35.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.369637 earnings per share for the current year.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

