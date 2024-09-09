YETI (NYSE:YETI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on YETI. Citigroup cut their price target on YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 33,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,049. YETI has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $54.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth about $334,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth about $521,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth about $533,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth about $2,472,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 54.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 289,298 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

