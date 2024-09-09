ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $410,082.07 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00051110 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00037711 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00014755 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000440 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.
ZClassic Coin Profile
ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Block explorer data from
Buying and Selling ZClassic
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.