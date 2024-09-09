ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $410,082.07 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00051110 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00037711 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

