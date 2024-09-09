Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZG. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.56.

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -74.68 and a beta of 2.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $407,047.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,386.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $407,047.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,386.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $282,000.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,207.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,314,285. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

