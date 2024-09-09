zkSync (ZK) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

zkSync (ZK) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. zkSync has a total market cap of $406.64 million and $42.91 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day. One zkSync token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, zkSync has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.10466383 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $39,282,694.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

