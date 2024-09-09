ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTOGet Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

NYSE ZTO opened at $21.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.11. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

