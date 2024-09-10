101,424 Shares in Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Acquired by Sparta 24 Ltd.

Sparta 24 Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 101,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000. Sprott Copper Miners ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sparta 24 Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sparta 24 Ltd. owned 9.06% of Sprott Copper Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000.

Get Sprott Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ COPP opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.77. Sprott Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89.

About Sprott Copper Miners ETF

The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.