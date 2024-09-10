15,237 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Purchased by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 40.6% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70.

Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

