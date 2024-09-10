181,934 Shares in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Acquired by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 181,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.31% of Orion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Orion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $971,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Orion by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after purchasing an additional 53,720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Orion by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,954,000 after purchasing an additional 76,480 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its position in Orion by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Orion by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,389,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 234,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. Orion S.A. has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37.

Orion Cuts Dividend

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). Orion had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Orion from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $349,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 948,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,584,604.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Orion news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $349,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 948,776 shares in the company, valued at $16,584,604.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,686.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 47,500 shares of company stock worth $845,225 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

