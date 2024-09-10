20,012 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Acquired by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

EFV stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

