23,278 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Bought by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $207.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.19.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

