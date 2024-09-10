295,489 Shares in iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVB) Purchased by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 295,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,472,000. iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned about 15.39% of iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF Price Performance

IVVB opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09. iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Get iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF alerts:

About iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF

(Free Report)

Read More

The iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (IVVB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a downside hedge against declines occurring in the range of 5-20%, during a calendar quarter.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.