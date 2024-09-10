32,233 Shares in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,931,000 after purchasing an additional 409,454 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after acquiring an additional 375,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 874.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 141,127 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $54,093.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,363,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $54,093.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,363,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $85,727.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,941 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,646 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W raised SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SentinelOne from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

Read Our Latest Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.