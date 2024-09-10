816 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,867,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,097,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $269.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21. The company has a market capitalization of $403.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.65.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

