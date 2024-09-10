Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 80,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 183,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 26.1% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 43,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $17.40.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

