Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,910 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 3.0% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. HTLF Bank raised its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $569.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $553.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.52.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

