Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lowered its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,472.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.14.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $140.32 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.32 and a 12-month high of $184.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $815.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

