Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after buying an additional 2,349,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,338,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,177,338,000 after purchasing an additional 570,035 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $3,426,529,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,218,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,832,961,000 after purchasing an additional 478,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.59 billion, a PE ratio of 203.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

