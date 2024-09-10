aelf (ELF) Price Up 1.6% This Week

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. aelf has a market cap of $269.63 million and $16.69 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000647 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000679 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,789,839 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.