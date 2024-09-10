Aion One Day Volume Reaches $47.39 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $878,916.06 and $47.39 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00075245 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020761 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007065 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 114% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,139.38 or 0.40017185 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

