Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM reduced its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,708 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold comprises approximately 0.5% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned about 0.06% of Alamos Gold worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 328.2% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,389,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,779,000 after buying an additional 1,064,629 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,983,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 1,076.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 82,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 518,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 22,422 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AGI opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 17.73%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

