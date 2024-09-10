Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $81.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $90.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

